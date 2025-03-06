Chicago Cubs Bullpen Could Be Better Than Expected This Season
The Chicago Cubs had one weakness in 2024; their bullpen.
2025 could prove to be a better year for their relievers, though.
MLB.com took a look at some teams that could have their so-called weaknesses actually be a strength for them this season.
For the Cubs, that "weakness" is their relief staff.
Last season, Chicago had 26 blown saves, which was the ninth-most in the MLB. Along with that, the Cubs' relievers had the eighth-highest walk percentage and the sixth-lowest win probability added (WPA). Additionally, they had the fifth-most meltdowns in the bullpen.
Chicago had their struggles, and it is a big reason why they missed the postseason again last year.
However, they made one crucial move in 2025, and they have some internal options who could make a major impact.
Their big move came when they traded for Ryan Pressly, the former Houston Astros closer who is coming off a season where he made 59 appearances and threw 56.2 innings while striking out 58 batters. He recorded just four saves, but he had 33 and 32 in the previous two years.
Internally, the Cubs have a few relief pitchers who do not get enough respect, the first being Porter Hodge.
He made his debut in 2024 and proved to be one of the most valuable arms in the bullpen. The right-hander threw 43 innings, struck out 52 batters and collected nine saves.
Per Baseball Savant, the 24-year-old had a very high whiff rate at 32.8%, a barrel percentage of just 3.3 and his xBA was an extremely low .175.
If Chicago did not go out and get Pressly, Hodge would have been the most likely to close games. Still, he should see plenty of high-leverage situations while being the main setup man for Pressly.
The second pitcher who could make a big impact is Luke Little.
The big left-hander made 30 appearances, but threw just 26 innings. There is a lot to love about his game, though, with a 26.8% whiff rate, 25.7% strike out rate, a barrel percentage of 3.4%, an xBA of .188, while he averaged almost 96 MPH on his fastball.
The one knock on him is his control.
The lefty walked 18 batters in his 26 innings and rarely got hitters to chase out of the zone.
If Little can figure out how to live in the strike zone just a little bit more, he has the potential to be one of the better left-handed relievers in all of baseball.
There are others with a lot of potential, as well.
Brad Keller is enjoying a nice spring, Julian Merryweather is healthy and ready to go, Eli Morgan is a solid mid-relief option and Nate Pearson can light up the radar gun.
The Cubs were held back by their lack of options in relief last season, but this year should be a different story.