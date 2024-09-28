Chicago Cubs Bullpen Was a Bad Roller Coaster Ride Throughout 2024 Season
There are a lot of reasons that the Chicago Cubs are not going to be playing baseball in October for the fourth consecutive year.
Inconsistent offensive production was certainly a culprit. It was too little too late by the time some of the main contributors were able to get going at the plate.
That was an unfortunate turn of events, as the Cubs received incredible performances throughout the season from their starting rotation. Of course outside of Kyle Hendricks, who had the worst season of his career, the team’s rotation got the job done.
Shota Imanaga adjusted to the MLB quickly. Justin Steele performed almost identically as well in 2024 as he did as an All-Star in 2023. Jameson Taillon was steady as a veteran in the middle of the rotation and Javier Assad is a high-upside back end arm.
However, what manager Craig Counsell received from his bullpen, at least early in the campaign, was on the opposite end of the spectrum.
“Out of the core relievers the Cubs had coming into the year, pretty much all of them are now out of the picture. And lest anyone forget, this bullpen was one of the worst in baseball by way of a 4.61 ERA through the end of May,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, as he highlighted the team’s bullpen as the biggest shocker this year.
Looking to shake things up, moves were made throughout the season. Players were traded or released as the coaching staff sought out anyone who could get the job done.
That is what makes the relief pitchers the most shocking aspect of this team. Eventually, things turned around and a young pitcher emerged as a potential closer of the future.
“Ever since then, though, its 3.34 ERA is tied for the fifth-best in all of MLB. That's the Craig Counsell effect for you, though it never hurts when a team digs up a strikeout afficionado like Porter Hodge,” added Rymer.
It is easy as a Chicago fan to ask yourself what if when it comes to the bullpen. Had they started the season this well, would they have been more competitive in a chase for a playoff spot?
It is tough to answer for sure, but there certainly isn’t many people who thought the Milwaukee Brewers would run away with the National League Central in the fashion they did. Heading into the final weekend of the season, they are the team with a double-digit game lead in the division.
Better production from the bullpen through May wouldn’t have resulted in such a deep early hole, putting more pressure on the Brewers throughout the spring and into summer.