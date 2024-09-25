Chicago Cubs Fighting For Pride Over Final Regular Season Games
The Chicago Cubs aren't going to be in the postseason this time around, but that doesn't mean the final few regular season games are meaningless.
The Athletic's MLB staff recently came together to find one thing that each team around the league is fighting for over the last regular season push. For the Cubs, their reason was to search for at least some progress with a better record than a season ago.
While just one win more than last year isn't the type of improvement that anyone on the staff or roster was hoping for, it is at least something positive that they can head into the offseason with.
"However, with enough wins this week, Chicago can reframe that less as its own fault and more the fault of the surprisingly competitive National League. The Cubs’ 83 wins last season left them a game out," said Tim Britton. "If they go 4-2 this week, they can get to 84 and attempt selling it as a step forward. The Wrigleyville faithful won’t buy that, of course, and the Cubs’ pitch should also include something about the growth of [their young stars] and a suggestion that they might actually spend real money in free agency this winter."
This year already hasn't been without it's wins, but one more positive could go a long way. After all, finishing with more wins than a year ago might soften the blow given that they were actually in the playoff race down the stretch last season, the National League was just very tight this time around.
Justin Steele already put a bow on his 3.07 ERA year with a solid four inning outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Shota Imanaga will have one more chance as he's looking to close out his surprisingly elite season strongly.
Imanaga was not exactly the huge splash that Chicago was hoping for last offseason, but has turned out better than anyone expected with a 2.91 ERA.
Both of those pitchers should have the Cubs' rotation looking solid for years to come.
On the offensive side of things, Pete Crow-Armstrong will be wrapping up a surprising final stretch of the year that should have any fan excited.
His glove was never in doubt, but he's turned into a more-than-reliable bat as of late with a .291/.349/.494 over his last 47 games.
Chicago may not be fighting for a playoff spot, but are certainly looking for some confidence and positive conclusions as they prepare for the winter.