Chicago Cubs Can Take Advantage of Brutal Predictions for NL Central Rivals
There is a lot of pressure on the Chicago Cubs to perform on the field during the 2025 season, as the jobs of president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins could be relying on it.
Both are entering the final year of their contracts and need to produce a winning product on the field.
They did a great job this offseason of moving toward accomplishing that.
Acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros was a shocking blockbuster. An MVP-caliber performer, he is going to anchor this unit and could have a Juan Soto-level impact that was seen for the New York Yankees last year.
Depth was added across the pitching staff with the signings of starters Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea and reliever Ryan Brasier. Veterans Ryan Pressly, Eli Morgan and Cody Poteet were all acquired in trades from the Astros, Cleveland Guardians and Yankees.
Inexplicably, the team’s payroll was slashed this winter.
That has led to some concerns about the team not making the most of its spending potential and big market. Instead of shopping at the top of free agency, they had to find bargains in the second and third tiers.
While that certainly frustrates some fans and makes life difficult for the front office, the Cubs still had a better winter than most of their National League Central rivals.
Over at Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly put together a list of seven teams that are going to regress in wins this season compared to 2024.
The first team mentioned was last year’s division champions, the Milwaukee Brewers.
They finished 10 games ahead of Chicago, but that gap has been closed this past offseason with closer Devin Williams being traded to the Yankees and shortstop Willy Adames signing with the San Francisco Giants.
The year before it was ace Corbin Burnes who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles and manager Craig Counsell leaving for the Cubs.
They overcame those losses, but doing it again without Williams and Adames will be difficult.
At No. 3 on Kelly’s list is the St. Louis Cardinals, who have some concerns up and down the roster.
Their expectations of slashing payroll and committing to player development didn’t come to fruition with veterans Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley all still on the roster.
In a bit of limbo, the Cardinals are a team to keep an eye on as they could become sellers during the regular season.
Chicago tied them for 83 victories last campaign, but there looks to be a sizable gap between the teams now.
With the Pittsburgh Pirates still not looking to spend any money on their lineup and the Cincinnati Reds improving but not being viewed as viable threats by many, this looks to be the Cubs division to win in 2025.