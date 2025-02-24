Chicago Cubs Need To Produce Results on Field or People Will Be out of Jobs
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Chicago Cubs heading into the 2024 season after they poached manager Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Alas, it was their National League Central rivals who got the last laugh, as they won the division and finished 10 games better than the Cubs did in the standings.
That led to an offseason full of moves for Chicago, as there are members of their front office under pressure to deliver a winner on the field in 2025.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins are tied at the hip. They are both in the final year of their contracts and if the team doesn’t start producing, they could be out of jobs.
That was certainly part of the motivation for them to get to work upgrading the roster over the winter.
Their biggest addition was acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, who will be taking over in right field. That gives the team a huge upgrade in the grass alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and Ian Happ in left field, all Gold Glove-caliber defenders.
Seiya Suzuki will now handle designated hitter duties, which will hopefully help keep him healthier now that he won’t have to patrol the outfield every day.
To acquire Tucker, the team did have to part with their starting third baseman, Isaac Paredes. But, they are confident their top prospect, Matt Shaw, can handle the job at the hot corner as he mashed in the minor leagues.
When healthy, this will be a deep and talented lineup.
Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoener are a solid duo up the middle and Michael Busch was a breakout performer in 2024, but there is a fear of some regression in 2025. Carson Kelly was also signed in free agency to complement Miguel Amaya behind the plate.
Where the team impressed Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) was the work they did with the pitching staff.
Their bullpen needed some help after struggles last year. Being added to Porter Hodge and Nate Pearson were Ryan Pressly, Cody Poteet and Eli Morgan. All three were acquired in trades from the Astros, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.
The starting rotation was reinforced with the additions of Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea in free agency as well.
Bowden believes that Chicago is one of a few teams who are poised to bounce back this year and it would be hard to argue against him.
Compared to their NL Central foes, they made the most impactful additions. Some of their rivals, such as the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers, subtracted more talent from the roster than added.
Hoyer and Hawkins are certainly hoping enough was done so that they can retain their jobs. Expect them to be aggressive during the season as the Cubs slashed payroll this winter and have about $42 million of wiggle room to work with under the tax threshold.