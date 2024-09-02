Chicago Cubs Chances of Getting Into MLB Playoffs Revealed
The Chicago Cubs are fighting hard to make an improbable run to get into the MLB Playoffs.
At one point, that opportunity seemed to be nearly impossible. However, with the way they have played lately, they have given themselves a fighting chance.
Heading into Monday's action, the Cubs hold a 71-66 record. They have cut the gap between themselves and the final spot in the National League Wild Card race to just three games.
Ahead of them are both the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Braves currently hold the final Wild Card position, with the Mets just one game behind them.
Obviously, Chicago will need to win and they will need some help. Both Atlanta and New York have to lose in order for the Cubs to come in and steal the final playoff spot.
All of that being said, the latest updated chances for Chicago to get into the postseason have been revealed.
According to Evan Altman of Real Cubs Insider, the chances currently sit at 6.9 percent.
While those aren't the best odds, they aren't impossible. The Cubs have a shot at continuing to win and forcing their way into the playoffs.
Behind an impressive onslaught of offense, Chicago has won 10 out of its last 11 games. Many of those games came with massive scoring.
In that 11 game span, the team has produced games of 10, 14, 18, nine, 14, and 14 runs.
With just 25 games left in the regular season, the Cubs cannot afford to lose many. They'll have to keep finding ways to string wins together. Right now, their streak is at six wins in a row.
Craig Counsell and company have to be happy with the way they're finishing out the season regardless of the end result. Not that long ago, the team looked to be completely dead in the water.
At the very least, they're giving themselves positive momentum heading into the offseason.
Their quest to get into the postseason continues this evening with an NL Central showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hopefully, Chicago will continue their hot play and find a way to continue picking up wins to push themselves closer and closer to earning the desired final Wild Card position.