Chicago Cubs' Chances of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trade Just Increased
Finally, the Chicago Cubs have started showing some life in the month of July. After weeks of struggling and looking dead in the water, the Cubs have seemingly caught fire.
Over their last six games, Chicago has gone 5-1. They have won the first two games over the Baltimore Orioles in their current series.
If the team can keep winning, it's likely that Jed Hoyer will become a buyer at the trade deadline later this month. However, it would be wise for them to pursue players who would stick around past the 2024 season.
Finding talent with future contract control is an expensive game. That being said, the Cubs need to figure out how to build a team that can get back to being a contender each and every year.
One name that has been linked to Chicago that would fit that mold and take the team to another level is Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
In recent weeks, the Blue Jays have not sounded interested in trading Guerrero. Now, the Cubs' chances of acquiring the star first baseman have taken a major leap.
During recent comments made by Toronto general manager Ross Atkins, he seemed to be accepting the fact that the Blue Jays were nowhere near contention. That could lead to a change of heart when it comes to trading his star players and getting as much value as possible.
“There's still a little bit of time, but we recognize that’s running out. Right now we’re going day by day, inning by inning, and will be ready to pivot in either direction."
Should Chicago actually have interest in a blockbuster trade for Guerrero, this is music to their ears.
During the 2024 season with Toronto, Guerrero has played in 91 games. He has slashed .290/.364/.454 to go along with 13 home runs and 52 RBI.
Those numbers would look very good in the Cubs' lineup. He also has another year left on his contract following this seaosn.
Guerrero could end up becoming the face of the franchise in Chicago. At just 25 years old, he's just now getting into his prime. If the Cubs acquire him, they should do everything in their power to lock him up to a massive long-term extension to keep him in town.
While there is no guarantee that Chicago will even pursue Guerrero, it's an option that should be of interest. He could change the entire trajectory and outlook for the franchise.