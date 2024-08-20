Chicago Cubs' Clark Named One of MLB's Scariest Mascots
The Chicago Cubs introduced their mascot, Clark the Cub, a decade ago. Since then he's grown to be one of MLB's most popular.
A recent study from the folks over at casino.ca took a sample of 2,000 MLB fans to determine what the most popular mascot in the sport was.
Despite only being around since 2014, Clark earned the No. 4 spot on the list behind three of the most legendary mascots of all time. The Phillie Phanatic took the top spot, followed by Mr. Met and Blooper from the Atlanta Braves.
Things got a little bit more interesting when the mascots were pitted against the other sports. Though the Phanatic and Mr. Met stuck around near the top 10, Clark fell all the way down to No. 26 on the list.
The study from casino.ca took the time to address the overall attitude towards mascots at sporting events in general.
Fans were first asked bluntly whether or not they believed that mascots added to the game experience. The answer was an overwhelming yes, with 90% of voters in favor of mascots at events.
When asked what they liked most about mascots, the most common reasoning was entertainment by a long shot, 44% more saying that than the any other reason. The next most common was that they boost team morale.
Some fans thought that they were cute and some thought that they would be intimidating for the opposing teams, likely depending what category the mascot the team they liked would fit under.
Though he resembles more of a cartoon bear and is sporting a smile, Clark found himself ranked at No. 6 on the list of scariest MLB mascots.
He was also the scariest bear on the list, with T.C. Bear of the Minnesota Twins falling a bit below him despite being less cartoonish. So it's not just a general fear of bears driving his high ranking.
The push back felt from their fans likely has more to do with the expressive eyes of Clark that T.C. Bear doesn't have.
When the Cubs first announced Clark to the public back in 2014, the team's first official mascot, their plan was for him to be a more kid-focused mascot rather than one that is constantly getting into hijinks around the crowd.
He's certainly popular, but it might not be for the reasons that the franchise may have set out for.