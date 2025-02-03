Chicago Cubs Could Have Difficult Time Landing Padres Stars Based on Latest News
This offseason for the Chicago Cubs has been a night and day difference compared to last year's.
Despite ownership still being stingy when it comes to opening up their checkbook to land star players, Jed Hoyer decided it was time for him to become aggressive, and that has resulted in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly playing for the Cubs in 2025.
Based on what past winters have looked like, this is enough to get the fan base to Opening Day brimming with excitement even if no other moves are made.
But that's not what mutliple reports are suggesting.
Chicago continues to be linked to high-profile players this offseason, with the shocking signing of Alex Bregman still looming despite it feeling like a longshot. Then, Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez of the San Diego Padres were connected to the Cubs, another surprising development.
If Hoyer brought in one of the Padres guys, it would be inline with their attempt to go all in on making the playoffs this year and seeing where the chips fall after that.
Tucker and Pressly are scheduled to hit the open market following the season. Cease will also. Suarez has a player option, but for $8 million, he'll likely test to see what he can get after producing elite numbers the last three years.
Trading for either of the San Diego pitchers would be a huge boost for Chicago.
Cease would become their ace and be the dominant right-handed starter they're currently missing, while Suarez would be one of the best setup men in the league.
However, based on recent comments made by Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, acquiring either of them is going to be difficult to pull off.
Reading between the lines, Preller wants to get back hitters and additional arms in any deal that involves Cease or Suarez.
Basically, he's looking to flip the expiring contract of Cease to increase their hitting or pitching depth by shipping out one of the top starters in the league to a contender willing to move some of their buried bench players or minor leaguers on the verge of an everyday Major League role. And if that can't be done or if he do the same thing with Suarez, then he believes San Diego will have enough to compete.
While that might sound backwards, what really affects the Cubs is the asking price he seems to be hinting at for his two moveable assets.
Owen Caissie will be the popular name thrown around from Chicago's perspective.
With an already stacked outfield group, he could be on the outside looking in for playing time despite being one of their top prospects.
Maybe it's Alexander Canario or Kevin Alcantara. Maybe it's even a surprising one-for-one involving Nico Hoerner. Ben Brown, Luke Little, Javier Assad or Jordan Wicks could find themselves on the move. Brandon Birdsell or Jack Neely could also be an option.
All of those names aren't comfortable departures by any means.
That's why this latest development could spell trouble for the Cubs and their chances of acquiring some of these high-profile players they've recently been connected to at this stage of the offseason.