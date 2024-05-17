Chicago Cubs Could Find Great Value In Angels Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs bullpen needs help and they are on the prowl for some potential trade options.
Mason Miller is the name leading all of the conversations, but carries a hefty price tag. If Chicago ends up unable to land Miller, there is some good value elsewhere around MLB.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal listed three intriguing pitchers on the Los Angeles Angels that could be intriguing options for the Cubs. Adam Cimber, Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez could all be available.
Estevez is in a down year, on paper, but that could actually work in favor of Chicago as they might find a better price for him than entering the season.
The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2023 and had back-to-back campaigns with below a 4.00 ERA.
Though his ERA has ballooned to 5.68 this season, he might be just getting very unlucky. His xERA is actually a career-low 2.55 and his FIP at a low 3.18. It's not the first time his ERA is higher than his xERA, but it is the first time the gap is that big.
Something working in his favor, is that he hasn't walked any batters. Five of the runs he has given up this year are off of three different home runs.
The story is fairly similar for Moore, another pitcher with a much higher ERA than xERA, but his expected number is still hovering around 4.00.
Though he wasn't an All-Star last season, he had back-to-back years of sub-2.60 ERA before this.
A team like the Cubs could look at his season and come to the conclusion that their struggles are a bit of a fluke and could be worth the risk.
Cimber is a bit different of a story as he was not very good last season and his 4.00 ERA is both an improvement and on-par with his xERA.
Any of the three pitchers would be rentals as they are set to become free agents after this season. They do carry some risk, but having an out after this year makes that risk much lower.
Moore might have a bit more intrigue for Chicago, as they need more left-handed pitchers in the pen. Currently, they have just Luke Little healthy and Drew Smyly on the IL.
Estevez does have more saves this season, as he is the closer for Los Angeles, but shouldn't be viewed as the only answer to the Cubs' issue at the position.