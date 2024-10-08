Chicago Cubs Linked to Elite Pitcher Who’d Be Cheaper Than Corbin Burnes
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Corbin Burnes multiple times throughout the offseason, but there might be better options for them at a cheaper price.
Look, the Cubs shouldn't be cheap in any scenario during the offseason. If the right-hander could be had, especially with his ties to Craig Counsell, there doesn't seem to be much of a reason not to go after him.
However, if they're working under a budget, saving so they could add in other places would be a wise decision.
There will be many options on the free agency market for them to pursue, including left-hander Max Fried.
Fried has arguably been one of the top arms in Major League Baseball throughout the past few seasons. While he's dealt with a few injuries in recent campaigns, he's been as good as they get.
The 30-year-old is set up well to get paid on the open market after posting a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts throughout 2024.
Factor that in with the 2.48 ERA he had in 2022 throughout 30 starts, and there's reason to believe he'd be an excellent addition to Chicago.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided listed him as a "dream" target, highlighting all the good he could bring to the organization.
"For all the same reasons above that the Cubs need to add to their starting rotation, Max Fried is a cheaper alternative to Burnes but puts up solid production this year, as witnessed by his 3.25 ERA in nearly 175 innings this season. Adding Fried may be more intelligent if it saves the Cubs money to add to their roster elsewhere. They need bullpen help, and usually, adding an arm to the rotation, in essence, adds an existing member of the rotation to the bullpen. That isn't so much the case with Kyle Hendricks set to hit free agency."
Adding Fried wouldn't be something any fan should complain about, but there are rightful worries about signing him. The main reason is that this would give the Cubs another left-handed arm.
The top two pitchers in their rotation are already left-handers, which does bring some confusion about how they'd match up in certain playoff series.
That isn't as big of a problem as it once was, mostly due to how elite the three of them would be, but it's something they have to think about.
If they added Fried and a right-hander, that could be the better plan. However, just adding another left-hander might cause some worries at points throughout the year.