Chicago Cubs Counting on Star Prospect To End Revolving Door at Third Base
The Chicago Cubs are going to have a few new faces prominently featured in their lineup during the 2025 season.
In the outfield, Kyle Tucker will now be manning right field after being acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros. He has the talent to anchor the offense as one of the best position players in baseball.
An impending free agent, he has all the incentive in the world to play at a high level, and he could have a similar impact for the Cubs as Juan Soto did for the New York Yankees last year in his single campaign with the club.
Expected to join Tucker in the lineup is top prospect Matt Shaw.
While not yet on the 40-man roster, he is widely believed to be the starting third baseman once the regular season rolls around.
He is thought of highly around the industry, as Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has him just outside the top half of starters at the hot corner heading into 2025.
The baseball writer placed Shaw at No. 18 out of 30 despite not yet even making his MLB debut.
If he lives up to his billing, he is going to be shooting up the rankings in no time as one of the most highly-touted prospects currently in the game.
Shaw has conquered every level to this point.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, he recorded a .284/.379/.488 slash line in his first full season as a minor leaguer between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. He hit 21 home runs with 19 doubles, four triples and 31 stolen bases, while knocking in 71 runs.
Promoted in the middle of the year, the jump in competition didn’t phase him.
A .298/.395/.534 slash line was recorded with seven home runs, eight doubles and one triple in only 152 plate appearances.
Shaw looks ready for a shot at the Major Leagues, and the Cubs are ready and willing to give it to him.
They are hopeful that he can end the merry-go-round that has been occurring at third base over the last few years. Since Kris Bryant departed in free agency, signing a deal with the Colorado Rockies, it has been a revolving door at the hot corner for the Cubs.
David Bote, Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel and Isaac Paredes have all received a chance.
Last year, seven different players started a game at third base for the Cubs; none of them are on the team this year.
That is something Shaw has the skills to bring to an end, as he could be stationed at third base for years to come.