Chicago Cubs Destroy Arizona Diamondbacks on Social Media After Historic Comeback
Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks was one of the craziest games in MLB history.
The game was relatively quiet for much of the afternoon at Wrigley Field, as the Cubs carried a 2-1 lead into the late innings. After erupting for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead, they appeared well on their way to an easy victory.
Then the eighth inning hit, and that's when all hell broke loose.
The Diamondbacks exploded for 10 runs in the top of the eighth against Chicago's bullpen, which suffered a full-blown meltdown (as it's wont to do) by surrendering a pair of crushing home runs.
With Arizona suddenly up 11-7 and six outs away from victory, the team's social media account took a shot at the Cubs on X, writing "The 8th inning hates to see us coming."
Alas, the Diamondbacks spoke too soon.
Chicago roared back for six runs in its half of the frame, re-taking the lead and completing the highest-scoring inning in Wrigley Field history.
With the Cubs back in front 13-11, their social media team returned fire on X, making Arizona eat its words.
Chicago used the Diamondbacks' caption for a video of Seiya Suzuki's solo homer, which scored the final run of the rollercoaster inning.
Fortunately, the Cubs held on in the ninth inning and avoided a catastrophic defeat, winning one of the wildest MLB games ever played.
While Chicago got the best of Arizona on the field, let the record show that it also won the battle on social media.