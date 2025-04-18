Chicago Cubs Pull Off Incredible Feat Not Seen in Over a Century
The Chicago Cubs defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 13-11, on Friday at Wrigley Field — and that’s underselling what happened.
Yes, it was a slugfest. But it was how the game developed that made history in two unique ways.
First, the Cubs banked an early 2-0 lead after two innings. The Diamondbacks didn’t go away, but it looked like Chicago put them away after a five-run seventh inning that gave the Cubs a 7-1 lead.
Then, everything went Arizona’s way. The Diamondbacks completely dominated Cubs pitching and tallied 10 runs in the eighth inning to take an 11-7 lead.
Key that frame was a grand slam by Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez, who slugged it with no outs in the frame. From there, Arizona poured it on, and the Diamondbacks put an exclamation point on the inning with a three-run home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
That sort of swing late in the game usually does teams in, even at home. But not the Cubs.
Chicago dropped six runs on the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the eighth. Carson Kelly homered to bring home three runs and cut Arizona’s lead to 11-10. Then, later in the inning, Kyle Tucker slammed a two-run home run to right field that pushed Chicago ahead, 12-11. Seiya Suzuki wrapped up the inning with a solo home run to push the Cubs’ lead to 13-11.
There was no more scoring after that. But the Cubs accomplished two incredible things, according to MLB.com’s stat guru Sarah Langs and the Elias Sports Bureau.
First, per Langs, the Cubs became the first team in 113 years to allow 10 runs in a single inning after the third inning and still win the game.
The Cubs were also just the seventh team to give up 10 or more runs in any innings and win the game, per Langs.
Second, the 16 combined runs in the eighth set a Wrigley Field record for most runs in a single inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
it all led to this roller-coaster of a graphic.
Wrigley Field opened as Weeghman Park in 1914, became Cubs Field in 2020 and was finally named Wrigley Field in 1927.
For Arizona, seven of its nine starters had at least one hit, with five different players registering two hits. Gurriel’s three RBI led the Diamondbacks.
As for the Cubs, every Chicago starter had at least one hit, with Tucker, Ian Happ and Michael Busch each slamming three hits. Hoerner, Peter Crow-Armstrong and Kelly had two hits each. Kelly had five RBI and Happ had four.
The Diamondbacks and the Cubs continue their series on Saturday.