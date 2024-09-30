Chicago Cubs Division Rival Cardinals Undergoing Massive Front Office Changes
The Chicago Cubs will enter the offseason searching for ways to get themselves into the playoffs.
This has happened every year since 2020, and following their World Series championship in 2016, they have only advanced in the postseason one time out of three opportunities.
Plenty of organizations around the league would love to trade places with the Cubs when it comes to their elite starting pitching and strong farm system, so this isn't a completely dire situation in Chicago, but they are still searching for a way to get over the hump after missing the mark again this year.
Jed Hoyer has a ton of pressure on his shoulders, and there's a chance this could be the last time he's in charge of this team if they fail to make the playoffs in 2025.
While wholesale changes could be coming down the line for the Cubs, their division rival St. Louis Cardinals have already announced they are shaking things up in their front office after the upcoming season.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, Chaim Bloom will become the next president of baseball operations, replacing John Mozeliak who has been in the Cardinals' front office since 2007 as their general manager.
Mozeliak was architect of the 2011 championship team in St. Louis and won three Executive of the Year Awards. Once his contract is up at the end of the 2025 season, he'll oversee different duties when Bloom takes over the president of baseball operations role on a five-year contract.
During the upcoming season, Bloom will oversee the player development system per Denton. His goal is to revamp their pipeline after spending this past year evaluating every minor league level and the prospects on those rosters.
The Cardinals made the playoffs in 2022, but for that franchise's standards, it feels like an eternity since they were in contention for a title.
When factoring in they haven't won a round since 2019 when they lost in the National League Championship Series, this has not been a dominant club like they were in the early-to-mid 2010s.
These changes could affect what happens in Chicago.
Plenty of times St. Louis has been a destination for some of the top free agents on the market, getting paid a fair market price to have a chance to compete for a championship.
It's going to be a while before the Cardinals get to that point again.
The Cubs need to take advantage of these changes.
With the NL Central largely being just a two-team race between themselves and the Milwaukee Brewers at this point in time, St. Louis' decision to reshape their front office could present one less competitor when it comes to signing free agents this winter.