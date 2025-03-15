Chicago Cubs Exhibition Game Against Japanese Club Ends in Surprising Outcome
The Chicago Cubs are capping off their spring training slate in Japan ahead of their opening series of the regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.
In preparation for their two-game series, both teams are facing off against two of the best squads from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, which is widely considered to be the second-best professional league in the world.
Many Japanese stars, including Shohei Othani and Shota Imanaga, got their start in NPB before making the jump to the MLB, so it made perfect sense for the Dodgers and Cubs to make the journey overseas to continue growing the game.
In their first exhibition matchup in Japan, Chicago faced the Hanshin Tigers in the Tokyo Dome.
The Tigers boast one of the top rosters in the entire NPB, and won their equivalent of the World Series in 2023.
This pedigree was on full display, as Hanshin secured a 3-0 shutout win against the Cubs.
This surprising upset was led in large part by the Tigers' 20-year-old left hander Keito Mombetsu, who fired five perfect innings against what's likely to be close to Chicago's Opening Day lineup.
Mombetsu was dominant, getting through his five innings of work on just 59 pitches while collecting two strike outs in the process.
The Cubs went with a bullpen approach on the mound, which Hanshin feasted on, picking up six hits and swiping three bags.
Chicago went on to pick up three hits of their own when Mombetsu finally left the game, with former NBP product Seiya Suzuki picking up the first knock of the night for the Cubs, but they were unable to convert any of them into runs.
It's unlikely there would be a similar outcome if the Cubs were treating this like a regular season matchup, but seeing a Japanese squad beat one of the MLB's best brands is headline-grabbing regardless of the scenario.
Chicago will have another opportunity for a win against a NPB opponent on Sunday, when they take on the Yomiuri Giants.