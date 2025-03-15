Watch: Chicago Cubs Japanese Star Records First Hit in Tokyo Exhibition Game
The Chicago Cubs are just days away from getting their 2025 campaign officially started with a two-game regular season set against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome.
Before the first two contests of the 162-game gauntlet get underway, both teams are playing exhibition games in the Tokyo Dome.
The Cubs faced the Hanshin Tigers in the late hours of Friday night and the wee hours of Saturday morning Chicago time.
While the Cubs fell 3-0, the environment was unmatched within the Tokyo Dome with fans going absolutely nuts during a game that did not seem like an exhibition.
In one of the highlights of the day, Chicago's Japanese star Seiya Suzuki ripped a single between the shortstop and third baseman, which was met with raucous applause from his fellow countrymen in his first game back at the iconic venue.
The Cubs will have one more exhibition game before they face the defending World Series champions, taking on one of the most storied franchises in the history of the Nippon Professional Baseball with their game against the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m. CST.
On Tuesday, the series against the Dodgers begins with games at 5:10 a.m. CST on March 18 and 19.
Suzuki will try to build on a nice performance against the Tigers and carry it into facing MLB competition. It will not be easy, however, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki set to take the mound for Los Angeles.
Shota Imanaga will pitch the first game for Chicago while Justin Steele throws the second.