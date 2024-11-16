Chicago Cubs Expected To 'Compete' for Impressive Left-Hander in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are looking for ways to improve their starting rotation this winter.
With money to spend and an above-average farm system, they shouldn't have too many issues doing so barring an unwillingness to make deals.
The Cubs could believe they need a top-of-the-line starter, which would be an interesting thought considering their rotation wasn't bad, but they could look to improve marginally and add depth to this group that still has some question marks.
Yusei Kikuchi is one of the players who could fit both of those descriptions.
Chicago doesn't need another left-handed starter, but they've been linked to a few.
Perhaps the front office doesn't view being too lefty dominant as an issue, but they must consider a playoff series with a heavy right-handed lineup against their rotation if another left-hander is added to the mix.
Nonetheless, they've been linked to multiple left-handed starters, so the interest is definitely real.
Jeff Passan of ESPN was the latest to do so when he wrote the Cubs are expected to be in the running for Kikuchi, highlighting a few other contending teams that could also be interested him.
"Yusei Kikuchi, left-handed starter: He's awfully popular, too, after shoving for Houston following a maligned trade from Toronto. The Astros want him back, and other teams expected to operate in the midtier pitching market -- the Cubs, Dodgers, Angels and, if they whiff on the bigger names, Blue Jays and Orioles -- could compete for the 33-year-old's services."
Kikuchi was traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline and was among the best pitchers in baseball during the second half.
Whichever team signs him is likely buying high, but that's the name of the game. If this were five months ago, he'd be lucky to get a deal for more than a few years for $35 million.
Now, the expectation seems to be that he'll get a three to four-year contract for more than $50 million.
Chicago has to consider that, too.
Not only would they be buying high on a career 4.00-ERA arm, but that's a good amount of money to spend on an area that might not need to drastically improve compared to other parts of their roster.
Pitching helps win championships, there's no debating that, but the offense is the biggest issue entering 2025 as they look at ways to get back into the playoffs.
The front office hasn't said they're disregarding the offensive side of the baseball yet, despite them reportedly taking themselves out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes already, so until the whole offseason is finished, it'd be tough to judge them if they sign a pitcher first.