Chicago Cubs Should Prioritize Starting Pitching Depth This Offseason
There has already been a lot of speculation about what the Chicago Cubs are going to do this offseason to upgrade their roster for 2025 and beyond.
A lot of that attention to this point has been on the team’s lineup. People are waiting to see what Cody Bellinger does with his contract, as he has an option that could open up a lot of money for the front office to spend.
With Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch emerging at center field and first base, Bellinger’s two positions, are covered in the field if he departs. But, losing him would create an even bigger need where one already exists for a middle-of-the-order hitter.
There are plenty of big hitters that will be free agents this offseason, but Jordan Bastian of MLB.com believes that it isn’t the lineup that should be the Cubs’ priority this offseason. Instead, he thinks they should focus on the starting pitching staff.
Chicago has a very strong trio atop the rotation with Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon. Javier Assad should factor into the mix as well, but finding reinforcements, especially experienced ones, need to be at the top of their to-do list this winter.
“The Cubs like the trio they have at the top in Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon, plus the younger options behind them. But with Kyle Hendricks likely leaving, the team needs to add experienced depth to the starting staff. If Chicago is not going to play at the top of the hitter market, there will be some impact arms (Corbin Burnes and Max Fried among them) in free agency. That should be a priority this winter,” wrote Bastian.
The team’s money has to be spent somewhere. If they don’t make a play for a top-of-the-market hitter such as Juan Soto, Pete Alonso or Anthony Santander, they might as well turn their attention to the pitching staff.
A standout relief pitcher would certainly help to bolster a bullpen that emerged down the stretch of 2024. But a team can never have too many starting pitchers for a marathon regular season, as it would pay off to reinforce a strength.
There are a lot of talented pitchers who will be available once free agency starts. Veterans such as Trevor Williams, Andrew Heaney, Martin Perez and Yusei Kikuchi could all fit the bill of the kind of middle-to-back-end starter the team will be in the market for.