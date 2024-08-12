Chicago Cubs Expressed Interest in Young Catcher During Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs entered the trade deadline with many ways to improve their roster for the 2025 season. Jed Hoyer indicated that he was willing to do whatever it took to make the team better for next year, but there wasn't a ton of movement from the Cubs.
They did make a few impressive moves, but for the most part, they decided to stay put. Whether that was the right decision remains to be seen, and it can even take a few seasons for that to finally be answered.
There are more ways than not that Chicago can upgrade their roster in the future. However, the catcher position has arguably been the biggest issue for the Cubs throughout the past year.
According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, they were trying to fix that. Sharma reported on Sunday that Chicago showed heavy interest in Logan O'Hoppe of the Los Angeles Angels during the trade deadline.
"Multiple league sources confirmed that Hoyer aggressively pursued the position and that Logan O’Hoppe, the Los Angeles Angels’ starting catcher, was one of his primary targets. The 24-year-old backstop would have been a home-run acquisition, but despite multiple chats in July with the Angels’ front office, Hoyer was repeatedly and firmly rebuffed."
Going after a player like O'Hoppe is a good sign from the front office. They clearly understand what type of player they need if they want to find a long-term answer, as he could be just that. Unfortunately, the Angels have no reason to trade him.
Given the situation they're in, they need to hold onto as much young talent as they can. Los Angeles is in a worse spot than the Cubs, which might be saying something, given how bad this year has gone for Chicago.
The former top prospect has impressed at the big league level, slashing .260/.320/.435 in 361 at-bats in 2024. He's blasted 16 home runs, an impressive showing for a 24-year-old.
Finding a high-level catcher is one of the toughest things to do in Major League Baseball, so the Cubs will continue to have to find a solution to this issue. Options will most likely be on the market in the offseason, but that doesn't mean that Chicago will have the pieces that another team is looking for in a deal.
They arguably have the best farm system in baseball, but good catchers are tough to come by, making their prices high in some scenarios.