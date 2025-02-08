Chicago Cubs Farm System Raises Cause for Concern With Rotation Long-Term
The Chicago Cubs are in a great spot heading into spring training in preparation for the 2025 season.
Their offseason upgrades have put them into the conversation as one of the better teams in the National League. With the addition of right fielder Kyle Tucker, they have a talented anchor for their lineup to lead the charge offensively.
On the mound, the team did a good job of reinforcing the starting rotation with the additions of Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea in free agency. They will help offset the leadership and experience lost when Kyle Hendricks departed in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Cubs may not have a prototypical ace, but there is a lot of depth to work with.
Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele are a great duo atop the rotation with a veteran in Jameson Taillon backing them up. The free-agent signings will mix in behind them along with another youngster, Javier Assad.
With six really solid starters heading into the year, Chicago is in good shape. But, there are some concerns with the depth beyond those six in 2025 and long-term.
The Cubs have an incredible farm system loaded with high-end hitting talent.
Infielder Matt Shaw is expected to be the first of their prospects to hit the Major Leagues for a regular role, as he is projected to be the starting third baseman on Opening Day.
Outfielder Kevin Alcantara and catcher Moises Ballesteros are both top 100 prospects in Keith Law’s rankings over at The Athletic. Another outfielder Owen Cassie, is another intriguing prospect to keep an eye on along with the versatile James Triantos.
However, there is going to be immense pressure on Cade Horton to carry the torch for the organization on the mound.
As shared by Law, he is the one pitcher with any real upside currently in the minor leagues that can develop into a Major League starter.
“The Cubs took one big swing on an arm in 2022 when they selected Cade Horton, who’s going to be very good if he stays healthy. I’m not sure there’s a likely (odds over 50 percent) MLB starting pitcher in the system after Horton, however,” Law wrote.
Chicago can rest a little easier knowing Steele and Assad are only entering their primes now, so there is some time to find long-term rotation help beyond those two and Horton.
Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown offer some hope as long-term rotation options as well, but it will be something to keep an eye on for the franchise moving forward.
It would not be a surprise if they eventually dip into their impressive stable of position player prospects to address their pitching needs, especially if Horton does pan out as well as predicted.