Chicago Cubs Ace Overcome By Emotion After Career-Best Performance
For the past two months, the slumping Chicago Cubs have been desperately searching for a spark. Over the last week, Justin Steele has done everything he can to give them one.
Last Saturday, Steele pitched a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers, helping the Cubs to a much-needed 5-3 victory. Cameras caught him screaming, "Wake the (bleep) up!" at his teammates in the dugout in an inspired attempt to get them going.
Back at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon, Steele led by example. With Chicago coming off a big 10-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on the Fourth of July, Steele maintained the momentum. He delivered the first complete game of his career, lifting the Cubs to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in front of an appreciative crowd.
After the game, Steele couldn't contain his emotions while recapping his first win of the season for reporters.
"It means everything. I've worked my entire life for moments like this," said Steele, who called Friday's outing "the best baseball moment of my life."
Steele also credited Chicago fans for helping him finish his gem, especially after they gave him a boost with their standing ovation when he came out of the dugout for the top of the ninth.
"Wrigley's a special place...I just can't thank them enough," he said in a postgame interview.
Steele yielded just one run on two hits (both singles) and two walks, striking out seven and throwing 68 of his 95 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old lefty was visibly fired up throughout his start and appeared to be feeding off the nearly 37,000 fans in attendance.
The Cubs improved to 41-48 with their second straight win -- only the third time since early May that they've won consecutive games. Steele has been one of the few bright spots during the team's massive funk, tossing six straight quality starts and posting a 1.67 ERA over his last eight outings.
The former All-Star hasn't gotten much help from his teammates during that time, but that hasn't stopped him from giving it his all every time he takes the mound.