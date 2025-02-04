Chicago Cubs Find Breakout Star in Homegrown Player Drawing Comparisons to Bregman
For much of the hot stove season, Alex Bregman has been the talk of the town. Teams like the Chicago Cubs have been linked to the former Houston Astros third baseman, but the Cubs already have their version of Bregman in No. 1 prospect, infielder Matt Shaw.
Shaw was ranked number 13 in overall draft picks on the 2023 MLB draft and fast-tracked through the team’s farm system finishing last season at Triple-A Iowa after beginning the season at Double-A Tennessee.
Growing up in New England, Shaw has patterned his game after his idol, Dustin Pedroia. Like the former Boston Red Sox spark plug, Shaw has also flashed his athleticism with 31 steals in 42 attempts.
A middle infielder by trade, the key to Shaw’s advancement will be his position switch to third base. At 5’9” 185lbs, he is built more like a middle infielder, similar to the stature of Bregman.
The old baseball adage “the bat will play” is Shaw’s calling card. He has hit at every level, this was confirmed by Cubs Hitting Coach Dustin Kelley, “The one thing with Matty is he’s hit everywhere that he’s been. That’s been the one constant. He hit in high school. He raked in college. He’s flown through the minor leagues. He did the Premier12 and hit.”
Something that tends to go overlooked when constantly viewing numbers is that Shaw has proven he is a winner. In the summer of 2022, he dominated the Cape, won the MVP and the Cape Cod Championship, highlighted by his homerun in the Championship game.
He was the Big Ten Player of the Year at Maryland in 2023, setting the Terps’ all-time home run record with 53.
He also proved his wares at third base for Team USA in the Premier12 last fall, where Shaw led The Yanks by hitting .412, leading the tournament with 14 RBIs, making the all-tournament team and taking home a bronze medal.
Scouting grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 55 | Run: 55 | Arm: 45 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60
Shaw possesses a short bat path with quick hands, displaying power to all fields. He sets up in a slightly closed stance and relies on a substantial leg kick for timing, which can be befuddling for others as they rise through the ranks, but seems natural to Shaw.
A quick glance suggests that the young talent will see a steady diet of high fastballs and pitchers will love to crowd him inside. His short swing and quick hands should be enough to combat, but third-deck pitching is a different animal.
Like all young hitters, weaknesses in the swing are exposed quickly, but many believe Shaw’s makeup will help him make adjustments and not get weighed down by initial struggles or expectations.
The question still remains, can he hold up at third base? Manager Craig Counsell is well known for his emphasis on defense from his out-getters. If Shaw has a weakness it is arm strength, but arm strength can be over-thought and compensated through athleticism, footwork and positioning.
The facts are that if Shaw is going to produce at the plate, it's hard not to see him solidify third base for years to come. This alone should answer the question of whether Cubs owner Tom Ricketts will pry open the pocketbook for Bregman. In this instance, it doesn’t make baseball or financial sense.