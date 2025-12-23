Why Phillies Starter Would Be Excellent Solution For Cubs' Rotation Needs

With the offseason moving right along for the Chicago Cubs, there is still quite a bit of work to be done for the franchise. However, there could be one player who makes sense as a solution to a pressing problem.

It was a very successful campaign for the Cubs in 2025. Following an active offseason, the team was able to snap its playoff drought and make it back to the postseason. While the team likely would have wanted to have a little more success in October, it felt like a step in the right direction for the franchise.

Now, they have entered the winter with several question marks for the team. The most looming question will be the status of their star outfielder, Kyle Tucker. It feels more and more likely that he is going to be a one-and-done player with Chicago, which will leave a significant void in the lineup. However, while losing Tucker would hurt the team on offense, they also have a pressing need in another area.

Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most significant need for the Cubs being to add a front-line starting pitcher. Furthermore, he named Ranger Suarez as the ideal solution to this problem.

Slow-moving market for starters

So far this winter, the starting pitching market has been moving very slowly. After Dylan Cease signed early in the offseason with the Toronto Blue Jays, it figured to have a ripple effect on the rest of the pitchers.

However, with the larger contract that he signed, it may have set the market a bit higher than other teams were willing to go for the remaining options.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

MORE: Insider Reveals Why Cubs Might Lose Out On Tatsuya Imai

One of the top options still available is Suarez, and with a need for a front-end starter, the Cubs make sense for him. The southpaw is coming off a strong year with the Philadelphia Phillies and would undoubtedly make the Cubs’ rotation better.

This is a unit that could really use a top pitcher, and Suarez has that potential. However, while he has shown some elite stuff, he does have some injury concerns and wouldn’t be considered a workhorse.

Of some of the top options available, Suarez would be a good fit and a solution to a problem for Chicago’s rotation. However, they will certainly have to open up their wallets in order to sign him based on what the market value is for starting pitching.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Bullpen Philosophy Cost Them Brad Keller, Per Insider

Michael Busch's Breakout Cubs Season Recognized Despite No Hardware

Cubs Get Major Tatsuya Imai Boost After Latest Yankees Statements

MLB Insider's Report On Tatsuya Imai's Potential Could Favor Cubs