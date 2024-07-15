Chicago Cubs' First-Round Pick Reveals Amazing First Thoughts About the Team
The Chicago Cubs ended up adding a big-time bat in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. With the No. 14 overall pick, the Cubs opted to select Florida State Seminoles star third baseman Cam Smith.
Smith was a player that fans had been hoping Chicago would end up getting. He, along with his college teammate James Tibbs III, were favorite targets for many Cubs fans.
During the 2024 college baseball season, Smith ended up playing in 66 games for Florida State. He ended up hitting .387/.488/.654 to go along with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.
Those numbers show why Chicago was interested in Smith. He is also a good defensive third baseman.
Following the Cubs decision to draft Smith, the former Seminoles star spoke out and offered an amazing reaction about joining his new team. Smith actually has a very close family tie with Chicago.
First and foremost, being drafted by the Cubs was an emotional moment for the young third baseman.
“I got so emotional … just to know that it’s reality now, it’s awesome.”
Also, Smith has a close connection with the team, as his grandma, who actually got him interested in baseball, has been a longtime fan of the team.
“My grandma got me into the sport of baseball, she’s a huge Cubs fan ... I was more excited for her than myself.”
Fans should be very excited about this pick. Smith offers legitimate star potential for the future at the third base position. Chicago could look to switch his position, but he's a natural at third base.
At 21 years old, Smith is expected to move through the organization quickly. He's a very MLB-ready prospect, which could be why the Cubs were interested in him as well.
It will be fun to watch him develop for Chicago. Should he reach his full potential, he'll end up being an absolute star for the Cubs.
Expect to see this pick end up paying off for the franchise. Jed Hoyer got himself a good one with the No. 14 overall pick. Now, he'll have to ready himself for what could be an absolutely wild MLB trade deadline later this month.