Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target ‘Figures To Seek’ Multi-Year Deal in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs' focus this winter needs to be on their offense.
If they land some of the top hitters on the market, the Cubs should be in a much better position than in 2024. Statistically speaking, Chicago's offense was one of the worst in Major League Baseball, a significant issue for a team looking to contend for a World Series in the future.
It won't be easy for the Cubs to sign any top hitters on the free agency market.
There's a reason why a few of them could be looking at some of the most expensive contracts in Major League Baseball history, and multiple others are likely looking at $150-plus million.
If Chicago wants to start contending with the other top teams in the National League, they were just given the blueprint on how to do so. Most of the final teams standing in the playoffs were the top spenders in the league, as that's often the easiest way for a club to compete with the best of them.
Don't let the Cubs fool you, either. This ownership group has money to spend, and with the options available to them, including Teoscar Hernandez, there's no reason for them not to get the job done.
Hernandez is an interesting free agency case, as there's a real chance he could be looking at $150 plus million. Perhaps his defensive struggles will hurt him, but when a hitter swings the bat the way he does, they often get paid.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com expects that to be the case, writing that he'll seek a multi-year deal this offseason.
"Hernández’s numbers dipped for two straight seasons following his breakout 2021, but his move to Los Angeles agreed with him, as he whacked a career-high 33 home runs with 99 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 154 games, then starred in the postseason. Hernández declined two-year offers from other clubs to sign a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers last winter, but entering his age-32 season, he figures to seek a multiyear contract this offseason."
Hernandez is the exact player Chicago should hand out a long-term deal to. Offensively, there aren't many better hitters on the market.
If they were to place him in the middle of this lineup, it'd look much different.
Even if his price is high, there's a reason for it. There will be other options out there, but they likely won't find a hitter of his caliber for much cheaper.