Multiple Predictions Would See Worst Outcome for Chicago Cubs in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason with a lot that needs to be done. There's reason for hope entering the winter, but until anything gets done, Cubs fans around the world will have rightful worries about what the front office will do.
That'll likely all come down to how much money they're willing to spend. If Chicago wants to pay guys like their market value, there's a great chance they'll have a few new additions wearing Cubs blue.
If not, they shouldn't expect much to change, and might even lose a few fans along the way.
Don't expect that to be the case, as there are jobs on the line this offseason. If Chicago doesn't do what's needed in free agency, the entire front office might look much different.
They've been linked to a few stars and if they at least land one of them with a few other supporting pieces, things would be more than fine.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic made some predictions about Major League Baseball free agency, and if they played out, it would be the worst winter in franchise history.
He predicted that Cody Bellinger would leave. In the same prediction, he wrote that Bellinger would team up with Alex Bregman, who would re-sign with the Houston Astros.
"The Astros sign center fielder Cody Bellinger, after he opts out of his contract with the Cubs, to a four-year, $112 million pact. Houston also re-signs third baseman Alex Bregman for seven years and $185.5 million."
Losing Bellinger wasn't the worst prediction until Bowden went on to write that Teoscar Hernandez would re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Willy Adames would ink a six-year deal with them.
"The Dodgers sign shortstop Willy Adames to a six-year, $150 million deal. The World Series champs also re-sign left fielder Teoscar Hernández (three years, $75 million) and righty Walker Buehler (two-year contract with a club option; base salary of $12 million per year plus incentives)."
Predictions are just predictions, but experts like Bowden often get these things right. It's also fair to suggest that none of his predictions are outrageous, as they all have been rumors.
The Cubs know they'll have competition on the market, and that's not always the best thing for more reasons than not. But if a player is that good, teams will want them, and those are the players Chicago should look to pursue.
However, it could also cause their prices to be significantly higher, which could become an issue.