Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/24/25): Preview, Pitchers, How To Watch, Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are one step closer to the playoffs, but there is still the matter of five regular season games remaining as they host the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Chicago (88-69) can put an end to the Mets’ (81-76) chances of making the playoffs with a good series this week. New York entered the week tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff berth in the National League. Chicago is trying to hold off the San Diego Padres for the top wild card berth, which comes with a home playoff series.
There is a good chance the Cubs will activate their closer, Daniel Palencia, before the game, which will have a national television audience. He will boost a bullpen that could use some reinforcements entering next week’s wild card series, one that Chicago hopes to host at Wrigley Field.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 24
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.20)
This will be Boyd’s last regular season start and sets him up to be a starter in next week’s best-of-three wild card series. By the end of Wednesday’s game, he’ll have pitched the second-most innings in a single season in his career (his high is 185.1 innings in 2019).
He struggled in his last start against Pittsburgh, as he gave up seven hits and four earned runs in three innings. He’s struggling down the stretch, with a 2-3 record and a 5.82 ERA in his last seven starts, with 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38.2 innings.
Mets: RHP Jonah Tong (2-2, 5.94)
Tong is coming off a win in his last start against San Diego, as he allowed four hits and no runs in five innings. He walked none and struck out eight. He’s been hit-and-miss since his call-up earlier this month, which is not uncommon for a rookie in the heat of a playoff race.
He can strike hitters out, with 21 in 16.1 innings. He’s also good at pounding the zone, as he’s only allowed seven walks. Batters are hitting .262 against him so there’s opportunity for Cubs hitters.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return): Caissie is still experiencing concussion symptoms, to the point where he may not return in the regular season.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return): He resumed running on Tuesday, with the hope that he could get in some games before the playoffs.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Back in Arizona after his rehab assignment. The Cubs still expect him to return.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Per manager Craig Counsell, he is likely to be activated before Wednesday’s game.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): It’s still unclear when Brasier will be activated.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan’s season appears over after Triple-A Iowa’s season ended last weekend.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
