Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/30/25): Preview, Pitchers, Injuries, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are just a couple of games away from returning to Wrigley Field as they face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field.
The Cubs are wrapping up a three-city, 10-day road trip that started against the Los Angeles Angels, followed by a series in San Francisco that resulted in a sweep at the hands of the Giants. The Rockies — who are the worst team in baseball by record — give Chicago a chance to rack up an extra win or two before September begins.
Chicago is down starting pitching again with the move of Jameson Taillon to the 15-day IL earlier this week. But the Cubs keep pressing on toward a playoff berth for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central in the COVID-shortened 60-game season.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, injuries, how to watch and live stream.
How to Watch Cubs vs Rockies
Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 30
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. CT / 6:10 MT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), Rockies.TV (Rockies)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150 (Giants)
Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 3.86)
The injuries to Taillon and Michael Soroka have carved out a place in the starting rotation for Assad, who returned earlier this month after missing most of the season with a left oblique strain. His last start was on Aug. 22, and he took a no-decision. He pitched six innings, gave up two hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking one. In his three starts since returning from the IL, he has thrown 14 innings, struck out nine and walked three. Batters are hitting .273 against him.
Rockies: McCade Brown (0-1, 9.82)
Colorado called up Brown last weekend in Pittsburgh to make his MLB debut. It was an interesting move. He was two years removed from Tommy John surgery, and he had never pitched above Double-A Hartford. It was a rough start against the Pirates. First, he faced two-time All-Star Paul Skenes. Then, he gave up five hits, four earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings as he took his first MLB loss. This will be his Coors Field debut.
Cubs vs Rockies Highlights (8/29/25)
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retractive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): The Cubs opted to move Taillon to the IL after he wasn’t responding to rest. Chicago hopes that he can re-join the rotation in mid-September, per MLB.com.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka threw off a mound in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is running on a treadmill at the team’s facility in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell hopes that Amaya could return by the end of the season.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier has dealt with the groin strain throughout the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
