Chicago Cubs Get Disappointing Results In Initial All-Star Game Voting
The Chicago Cubs got some disappointing results on Monday as none of their players were in the top tier of players at their respective positions in National League All-Star team voting.
The top two vote-getters at each position, along with the top six vote-getters in the outfield, by noon eastern on June 27 move into the second stage of voting to determine the starting lineup. Second stage voting starts on June 30.
The Cubs player with the best shot might be outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is in eighth place in voting with 352,565. He is behind a pair of Philadelphia Phillies — Nick Castellanos (439,764) and Johan Rojas (363,047) for that final spot.
Rojas was optioned to Triple-A on Monday as part of a roster move to activate injured shortstop Trea Turner.
Bellinger is a two-time All-Star but hasn’t made the team since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The double-play duo of second baseman Nico Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson look well out of the running.
Hoerner is in ninth place with 70,787 votes while Swanson is in ninth place with 75,061.
One other Cub was in the Top 10 of voting — third baseman Chrisopher Morel (ninth with 102,109) .
In the outfield Seiya Suzuki was in 11th place with 178,872 votes.
In all likelihood, Chicago will have at least one player selected as a reserve or as a pitcher. Those selections are made after the starting lineup is set. Rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga is certainly a candidate to be selected.
This year’s All-Star game is on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.