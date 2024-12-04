Chicago Cubs Given High Chance To Sign Star Pitcher Corbin Burnes
The Chicago Cubs are a team no one knows what to expect from during the offseason.
Some believe that they could get aggressive, while others think more of the same will happen that's similar to what they have done over the last few years when they opted to remain patient and not pursue big names in free agency.
Could that actually change this winter?
At this point in time, most of their high-profile connections have come in the starting pitching market. One name in particular has been Baltimore Orioles' free agent ace Corbin Burnes.
After signing free agent starter Matthew Boyd, it seemed that the Cubs might have made their rotation addition, however, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has given them the third-best odds of landing the superstar pitcher Burnes.
"Most of the guesses at where Burnes will land haven't even mentioned the Cubs among their 7-10 candidates, but it's a great fit, no? Because of the caliber of the top three pitchers already in their rotation, maybe their level of desperation to sign Burnes won't come anywhere close to matching that of the other teams in our top five. They absolutely could win this bidding war, though."
If the Cubs were to sign Burnes, it seems plausible that they could pivot and look to trade one of their current starters.
Names like Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, and Jordan Wicks could become available.
Adding Burnes would be about as big of a win-now move as Chicago could make since he would give them arguably the best rotation in baseball alongside Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Burnes turned in a very strong performance. He ended up making 32 starts, compiling a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched.
He also has a history with Cubs' manager Craig Counsell from their successful stint together with the Milwaukee Brewers.
At 30 years old, Burnes would be well worth the massive contract Chicago would have to give him. He could end up being the missing piece that powers the team back into the playoffs.
It should be noted that team insiders don't believe the former Cy Young winner is somebody they are going to target this winter because of the price tag he's going to command.
Perhaps that changes.
Hopefully, the Cubs decide to take a big swing.
It has been too long since they've all-out, so pursuing and signing Burnes would be a huge step in that direction.