Chicago Cubs 'Probably Out' On High-Profile Free Agents This Offseason
After the Chicago Cubs got out to a fast start this offseason to address their bullpen needs by trading for rising star reliever Eli Morgan and signing a former first-round pick to a deal, they also were able to trade for Matt Thaiss to be their backup catcher.
What they do next becomes the question.
The Cubs were able to upgrade these two areas by not spending tons of financial capital, so if they want to go after an elite starter like Max Fried, who they have recently been connected to, they now have that opportunity.
Chicago is looking for a starting pitcher to add to their rotation, but it's not known just how much money they are willing to spend.
Corbin Burnes is already someone the organization said they wouldn't be pursuing, likely because of his projected price tag, but someone like Fried could be an option depending on just how much he's asking for this winter.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY just provided an update that makes it sound like the Cubs will not be going after any of the high-profile free agents on the market.
"Yet, instead of negotiating with any of the marquee free agents, they instead are focusing on the mid-market players. They're probably out on [Juan] Soto, Burnes, Fried and [Blake] Snell," the insider reports.
That is disappointing but not overly surprising.
When it was revealed that Juan Soto was no longer someone they would go after, the thinking was they likely were also out on the big names who Nightengale mentioned.
Nonetheless, the Cubs continue to be a team that is mentioned as a destination for those players because they have deep pockets should they choose to operate that way, while also being a storied franchise in a major market.
But, Nightengale is again stating that likely won't be the case.
Chicago has refused to go over the first luxury tax threshold despite coming up short of playoff contention every year since 2020, and with them seemingly ready to operate in that same manner once again, they're going to make things difficult on themselves in 2025 and beyond.
There's always a chance the Cubs could shock everyone by opening up their wallet, but it doesn't sound like that's going to happen.