Chicago Cubs Have Been Making History In This One Stat, Can They Keep It Up?
The Chicago Cubs are living up to expectations thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Many people were predicting they would be the cream of the crop in the National League Central and through April, that proved to be the case. Entering play now on May 2, they are 19-13 and in first place of the division, two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.
If the Cubs want to remain there, they have to figure out some stuff with their pitching staff, which has been decimated by injuries and ineffective performances.
For the second straight year, the bullpen has been a major issue and injuries to Justin Steele and Javier Assad has tested the depth of the starting rotation.
They will seek avenues to upgrade both areas, but the pressure to address them is lessened by the incredible start their lineup has gotten off to.
Chicago is bludgeoning opponents with a historic offensive attack, getting the job done in every facet of the game offensively.
They are crushing home runs, with their 46 being third most in the MLB. Their 62 doubles are the fourth most and they are leading baseball with 44 stolen bases, being caught only six times, for an elite 88% success rate.
It should come as no surprise that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report placed them at No. 1 in his starting nine power rankings since they are receiving contributions from up and down the roster.
They are averaging 6.00 runs per game and are capable of putting up production in bunches.
Their percentage has dropped slightly since Miller’s article went live. At the time of that publishing, they had scored double-digit runs in over a quarter of their games. Right now, that percentage stands at 21.9%, still a ridiculous number entering the second month of the campaign.
The Cubs have scored 10+ runs on seven occasions and 6+ runs 16 times. Good luck keeping up with that prolific of an offensive attack, and Chicago has needed all of it with how shaky their pitching staff has been.
Kyle Tucker has been everything the team had hoped for an more, setting the tone as the anchor in the lineup.
But, he is receiving a ton of help with several players off to scorching hot starters.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong looks to have figured things out at the plate, ascending to All-Star level producer. Michael Busch has avoided the sophomore slump at first base. Ian Happ remains as consistent as ever in left field and at the plate.
Seiya Suzuki is providing incredible power numbers as protection for Tucker in the lineup. Their catching duo of Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly is the best offensive backstop pairing in the MLB right now.
They are mashing with no signs of slowing down. If they can figure things out on the mound, this team will be that much more dangerous.