Cubs Notes: Imai Boost, Alex Bregman Prediction, Nico Hoerner Trade Talk & More

The Cubs appear to be right in the thick of things as free agency continues, with the team having reported interest in several top-tier targets — Alex Bregman and Tatsuya Imai being two of the most talked about.

While Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz departed earlier in the week, the Cubs were able to re-sign Caleb Thielbar to a one-year, $4.5M deal. They also added first baseman Tyler Austin, who played the last six years in Japan.

Brad Keller | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

More on these stories and the latest Cubs news and notes below.

Cubs Get Major Tatsuya Imai Boost After Latest Yankees Statements - The Cubs have been adamant about their intent to bolster their rotation, and with several high-profile targets signing elsewhere, the Cubs received some unexpected good news today from none other than Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees and Cubs were the reported finalists for Imai, but in a twist, Boone admitted to reporters that the Yankees have not only not yet met with the Japanese star, but do not have anything scheduled either. Does that leave the Cubs as frontrunners? Let's hope so.

Cubs Predicted To Land Alex Bregman As Red Sox Hold Off - The most recent link between the Cubs and Bregman comes by way of a December 19 article by Gabe Lacques of USA Today. Lacques predicted the Cubs to land the two-time champion, as the Red Sox's inactivity could put the Cubs as favorites to land the star.

Alex Bregman | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bregman's addition would be an excellent way for the Cubs to replace Kyle Tucker's production, but it could come at the cost of a starting pitcher, given the likely price of his contract. That said, the front office may believe his production makes up for it.

Cubs Sign Free Agent Tyler Austin From Japan - On Thursday, the Cubs inked free-agent first baseman Tyler Austin on a one-year deal worth a reported $1.25 million.

Austin grew up in Georgia and made his MLB debut in 2016, but spent the past six years playing in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. In his 209 MLB games, 17 under Cubs manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee, Austin slashed .219/.292/.451 with a .743 OPS and 95 OPS+.

First baseman Tyler Austin and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Austin, 34, is a former top Yankees prospect who has been a star in Japan for the last half-decade, hitting .293/.377/.568 for the Yokohama Bay Stars. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2025

Giants Trade Rumor For Nico Hoerner Comes With Personal Twist - The San Francisco Giants have reportedly shown interest in trading for Nico Hoerner, which was revealed in a December 17 articles from Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. But the most interesting fact about this interest is Hoerner's connection to the area.

Hoerner grew up in Oakland, California, and also attended Stanford University, both of which are about a half hour's drive (give or take) from San Francisco. While his childhood team no longer in the area, the Giants could put him back in his hometown.

That said, there are a variety of reasons why the Cubs shouldn't entertain the thought.