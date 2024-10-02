Chicago Cubs Have Two Prospects Named To All-MiLB Team After Strong 2024 Seasons
The Chicago Cubs do not have much to be happy about after their disappointing 2024 season on the Major League level.
With a new manager at the helm, the Cubs were expected to be much more competitive in the National League Central division race.
They finished the year with an 83-79 record, 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the division title and six games behind the New York Mets for the third Wild Card spot.
One thing the club can be happy about is the strong seasons that two of their top prospects put up in 2024.
The All-MiLB Prospect Teams were announced on Tuesday, and Chicago claims two members of the Second Team in third baseman Matt Shaw and designated hitter Moises Ballesteros.
Shaw, who ranks as the Cubs number one prospect per MLB Pipeline and the number 22 prospect in MLB, batted .284/.379/.488 in 2024 with 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and 31 stolen bases between the Double-A and Triple-A levels.
The 22-year-old was drafted by Chicago in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Maryland and has quickly risen through the ranks, expected to debut in the Majors in 2025.
Ballesteros ranks as the Cubs number four prospect and the number 41 prospect in MLB.
He batted .289/.354/.471 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI between the same two levels as Shaw in 2024.
The 20-year-old was signed by Chicago as an International Amateur Free Agent in 2021, quickly rising through the Minor League ranks, and is also expected to make his Major League debut in 2025.
While the Cubs may not have much to be happy about with their Major League roster's performance this season, they have more than enough to be happy about with their strong farm system and the improvements that their top prospects made in 2024.