Chicago Cubs Hold Steady in Latest Power Rankings After Solid Road Trip
The Chicago Cubs have a strong hold on the National League Central. They are 21-14 this season and their lead has increased to three games.
This past week, the Cubs went on the road to take on two divisional opponents. Their series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates included a game in which they hit three home runs off of Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes.
Chicago then took two of three games at the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. The two series wins gave the Cubs a 4-2 record in the six games played.
With their hot start to the season, and their strong week against NL Central opponents, the Cubs have held steady at the No. 3 spot in the latest MLB.com power rankings.
The best part of the team lately has been Pete Crow-Armstrong. He has been one of the best center fielders in all of baseball over the last month.
Since April 13, the left-handed batter has slashed .343/.352/.843 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, six stolen bases and 15 runs scored in 18 games played. His speed allows him to turn any normal single into a hustle double, and his newfound power has been massive for the Cubs.
The former first-round pick is also in the 100th percentile in Outs Above Average and 94th percentile in arm strength. He is not only a great hitter, but PCA is going to win a few Gold Gloves throughout his career, with his first possibly being this season.
Chicago has also been able to get more production out of their Gold Glove shortstop.
Dansby Swanson started the year in a huge slump. However, over the last 10 games, the former first overall pick is slashing .316/.350/.579 with three home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored. That has improved his season slash line to .217/.264/.420.
Getting Swanson back on track offensively is going to be important for the Cubs moving forward.
Pitching is where the concerns arise.
The Northsiders have already lost Justin Steele for the season as he underwent elbow surgery.
The worse news is their other ace, Shota Imanaga, left Sunday's start with a hamstring injury. That is his second start in a row that he has left with a leg problem, so there is some reason to worry about his health. If he is forced to miss extended time, the Cubs will be without two of their best starting pitchers.
Chicago is going to have to figure some things out on the mound. Top prospect Cade Horton is an option for them, but the team is going to need more pitchers to take on a bigger role.
Nonetheless, Chicago is seven games over .500, and they are looking like easy favorites to win their division.
Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the Cubs will host the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series. They will then hit the road to take on the New York Mets over the weekend.