Cubs Youngster Quietly Putting Together Very Strong Spring Training

The Chi-ago Cubs had a huge offseason of splash moves, but with now less than two weeks to go until Opening Day, the time for evaluation has begun as players make their final tune-ups.

The most significant acquisition Chicago made was new third baseman Alex Bregman on a huge contract, but the ripple effect of that addition was significant. The most direct impact was Matt Shaw, who is coming off an up-and-down rookie year and no longer has a regular spot at the hot corner.

By all accounts, Shaw is still very much part of the plan this year off the bench as a utility player, both in the infield and the outfield, and defense should not be an issue wherever he plays. It was the bat that was a bit of a roller coaster in 2025, though he found much more consistency over the final three months of the season.

So far this spring, it doesn't seem he has been rattled by the position switch and has even continued that offensive success. Though it has not been widely discussed, Shaw is putting up some very impressive numbers so far this spring.

Shaw having very strong Spring Training for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Shaw has been one of Chicago's most frequent additions to exhibition lineups this spring, playing in 12 games so far. In that decent sample size, he looks much more comfortable in the batter's box and the numbers are backing it up.

The 24-year-old is slashing .333/.400/.467 with a home run and two RBI, even stealing four bases and walking three times with just four total strikeouts in 35 plate appearances. Whatever adjustments he made over the second half after being called back up have clearly carried over, and Shaw could be due for a big season at the plate.

While he may not be in the lineup every day, the youngster is clearly proving he can be an asset off the bench.

Cubs must find ways to get Shaw at-bats

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Needless to say, Chicago obviously wants to put the best possible lineup out there on a daily basis, but if Shaw is hitting the way he is right now, it's tough to argue that the best lineup does not feature him.

Craig Counsell may have to get a little bit creative when it comes to finding ways to get him in the lineup without compromising on guys like Bregman and Nico Hoerner, but the long-term development of Shaw depends on getting reps in.

The Cubs bench is in so much better a spot than it was a year ago because of Shaw's presence and versatility, but it would be tough to get any momentum going if he's only playing a couple of days a week.

How Chicago manages this situation will be one of the stories of the early portion of the season, and it will be fascinating to see if Shaw keeps forcing the team to give him more opportunities.