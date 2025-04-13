Cubs Announce Justin Steele Will Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
The Chicago Cubs have confirmed the absolute worst news fans could imagine in the early going this season.
As first reported by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, it was announced by Cubs manager Craig Counsell that left-handed pitcher Justin Steele is going to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his pitching elbow.
Steele was first placed on the injured list during this past week coming off one of the best starts of his career last Monday against the Texas Rangers with what was described as elbow tendonitis.
The injury, as initially reported, was not expected to keep Steele out for any sort of extended absence since it was similar to what he suffered at the end of last season which forced him to miss two weeks.
However, headed into the weekend, the team revealed they were sending him for a second opinion due to the fact it's a recurring issue.
Requiring a second opinion for an elbow issue on a pitcher is never a good sign, and the dreaded second opinion revealed the largest fears from both fans and the team were accurate.
It is unclear at this point whether or not it's a full Tommy John for Steele, but his season is going to be over regardless.
The 29-year-old is under team control for the next two seasons and could potentially bounce back next year especially if it's not a complete Tommy John repair.
Still, this is a major blow for the 2025 Cubs who have looked so strong out of the gate and will now be without one of their best pitchers for the rest of the year.