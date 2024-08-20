Chicago Cubs Insider Says Team Won't Pursue Upcoming Superstar Free Agent
As the Chicago Cubs come down the final stretch of the season, they are getting closer and closer to kissing their playoff dreams goodbye as they trail the final Wild Card spot by 5.5 games entering Tuesday.
Because of that, the front office is starting to eye moves heading into next year with their goal being to firmly compete for the NL Central title.
The Cubs made a shocking announcement earlier on Tuesday when it was revealed they designated Hector Neris for assignment and quickly released him. Seen as a move to try and get them under the first luxury tax threshold, they would only save a pro-rated portion of the big league minimum, which is roughly $200,000, if the reliever was signed by another team per Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation.
Instead, this was to get out from under the player option that could have kicked in if he appeared in 60 games or finished 45 this season according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.
With all that being said, it's still very likely that Chicago goes over the first luxury tax threshold which wasn't expected during the early portion of the year.
Will that change how they operate heading into the offseason, giving them more of a reason to be aggressive when pursuing some of the biggest names who will hit the market?
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic doesn't think so, stating they will not be going after someone like Juan Soto.
"Still, according to multiple conversations with people briefed on the team's discussions, there have also been no indications of the Cubs shifting gears from recent offseasons to begin aggressively spending at the top of the market, which would seemingly rule out a pursuit of the crown jewel of the upcoming free-agent class, Juan Soto ... Those expecting Soto to be part of the Cubs' offseason plans are likely to be disappointed," he writes.
That's disappointing, but ultimately not surprising at this point.
Chicago has not spent like other big-market teams around the league, instead preferring to stay under the first luxury tax threshold, or at the very most, barely going over.
Soto was someone they could have pursued last winter as it was clear the San Diego Padres were looking to move him. But they sat back and watched the New York Yankees make an aggressive move for the superstar, completely turning around the fortune of their team.
As the Cubs live with missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year, the Yankees could win the World Series.
Finances have played a major role in how this franchise operates, and despite the usual words from president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and chairman Tom Ricketts regarding their goal of building a contending team, their lack of willingness to spend will keep this team out of the sweepstakes for some of the best free agents once again.