Chicago Cubs Release Star Relief Pitcher in Shocking Move, Call Up Top Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have had Hector Neris playing the closer role for much of the 2024 MLB season. After deciding not to trade him before the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs have now made a shocking decision with Neris.
According to a report from Jess Rogers of ESPN, Chicago has DFA'd Neris and he has already cleared waivers. He is being released by the team.
In order to replace him, the Cubs are calling up Jack Neely, who was acquired from the New York Yankees in the trade that sent Mark Leiter Jr. out of town.
While Neris has not been great as a closer, this was not a move that was expected by any stretch. Neris had another season left on his deal and could have been moved to the seventh or eighth inning instead of being a closer.
During the 2024 MLB season with Chicago, Neris ended up appearing in 46 games. He compiled an 8-4 record to go along with a 3.89 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, a 1.8 K/BB ratio, 17 saves, three holds, and five blown saves.
It likely will not take long for Neris to find a new job. There are quite a few teams around the league who could use a solid veteran arm for the stretch run of the season.
Neely has played in 37 games in the minors this season. He has gone 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, 17 walks, nine saves, four holds, and 48.1 innings pitched.
All of that being said, this is a major surprise from the Cubs. However, Neris has not been great and the front office just decided that he wasn't consistent enough to be a part of the future.