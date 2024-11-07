Chicago Cubs Land New York Yankees All-Star in Latest MLB Free Agency Prediction
The early talk of the offseason for the Chicago Cubs has been about improving offensively. Certainly, that'll be the priority for the front office this winter.
However, it's essential that they don't forget about the other areas on the diamond, as the Cubs had a few places they needed to improve outside of their lineup.
A bullpen is an important piece of a contending team, and at times throughout the campaign, Chicago was lacking in that department.
There have already been talks about them signing a reliever or two, but they'll have to deliver on those words before anything is set in stone.
The Cubs will have multiple options to pursue, including right-hander Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees.
The Yankees right-hander was an All-Star in 2024 but wasn't as good as he needed to be. Still, for Chicago, it might not be a bad idea to give him a look.
Will Laws of Sports Illustrated believes so, too, predicting the Cubs will sign the closer.
"Holmes had a rocky conclusion to his time in the Bronx, losing his hold on the closer’s role near the end of the regular season ahead of an up-and-down postseason showing. Despite his high-profile blow-ups in 2024, Holmes’s elite groundball rate (64.6%) makes him a solid bet to be a sturdy back-of-the-bullpen arm going forward."
Regarding Holmes, he could be an interesting buy-low candidate. If he had thrown as well as everyone knows he can, he might've been in a position to get paid like one of the top relievers in baseball.
Instead, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes he'll only land an $18.5 million deal over two seasons.
"Clay Holmes appeared in more than 60 games for the third consecutive season, posting 30 saves before losing the closer job in August to Luke Weaver. However, he rebounded near the end of the season and performed well in high-leverage spots in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He allowed only one run in his final eight appearances of the regular season and finished with a 3.14 ERA."
Less than $9.5 million AAV for Holmes could end up being the steal of the winter.
Of course, there would be concerns that his struggles in the Bronx were real and that he isn't as good as he's looked at times, but the investment wouldn't be enough for Chicago to get burned by it.
He's an interesting name this winter, as his market value might be lower than it'll ever be.