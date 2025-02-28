Chicago Cubs Late Offseason Signing Could Vault Into Lineup During Japan Series
The Chicago Cubs have to make their Opening Day roster decisions soon.
That's because they are beginning their season on March 18 in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a two-game showcase series that will be an immediate test to see if this revamped Cubs group can compete with the best team in baseball.
The problem is Chicago is already going to be down one crucial piece of their roster with Nico Hoerner not making the trip overseas, and could be down another depending on their decision regarding top prospect Matt Shaw.
Because of that, the late signing of Justin Turner becomes even more important.
The 40-year-old has already made his presence felt in the clubhouse this spring, but his presence could also be needed immediately this season during the Japan series.
Even if Shaw does make the trip, there's no guarantee he'll be ready enough to play both games.
Turner would likely take over at third base if that's the case, with either Jon Berti or Vidal Brujan covering second in the absence of Hoerner depending on how the roster decisions shake out when that time comes.
The original role of the veteran was likely going to be filling in at first base, third and designated hitter depending on specific pitching matchups or whenever somebody needed a day off.
But now, Turner has to be ready to step in for this early season test.
"It definitely speeds things up," he said per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com when talking about the Japan Series. "It's a short runway for everyone. It doesn't matter how many years you've played. Jumping in and getting those ABs and getting that timing is important, because [in a couple weeks] we're jumping on a bird and heading over there to play real games."
It's a good thing he's been approaching things that way during spring training.
That was his mindset even before he knew Hoerner would be out of the mix and Shaw also might not make the trip.
The best way to be ready is to stay ready, and his 16-year Major League career has taught him that.
So after being the last notable addition made by the Cubs this offseason, Turner likely becomes a featured part of the lineup during the first two games of the year.