Chicago Cubs 'Like' Houston Astros Superstar Outfielder Kyle Tucker
If the Chicago Cubs want to make a splash this winter, trading for a proven star seems to be the way to go.
It remains uncertain how much money the Cubs will be willing to spend, but if they don't want to hand out a massive contract, trading for a star on a cheaper deal would be the better decision.
Unfortunately, there aren't many of those types of players available in Major League Baseball.
If they are a superstar and haven't gotten paid, it's likely because they haven't hit free agency to that point in their careers.
Factor that in with the likelihood of the player being relatively young, and Chicago might have a tough time finding a perfect star to bring in.
But never say never, since the Houston Astros might be willing to trade outfielder Kyle Tucker.
From a pure talent standpoint, one could make a strong argument that he is among the top five hitters in Major League Baseball. He's dealt with some injuries in his career, but when he's healthy and on the field, he swings it with the best of them.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Cubs "like" him, making this an intriguing situation.
"The Yankees do like Kyle Tucker. The Cubs do like Kyle Tucker. But the Astros still like Kyle Tucker as well. So, at the moment, there is still a higher chance of Kyle Tucker being an Astro on opening day than being elsewhere. But let me tell you why there's at least some chance of a trade involving Kyle Tucker. The overall free agent prices right now are quite high, and the number of teams with a great capacity to add high-dollar free agents is relatively small, which means trade candidates, like Tucker, even though he's entering his final year before free agency, are more valuable than ever."
The Astros arguably have the worst farm system in Major League Baseball.
Fortunately, any deal with Chicago could help Houston improve their pipeline.
The Cubs might not be willing to send too many prospects given they'll have to pay him a year later so this could be a rental trade, but he's the type of guy to mortgage the future on if he's willing to take an extension after being acquired.
Following the deal Juan Soto signed, Tucker is one of the next players who could be looking at a massive contract.
He won't get anything near what Soto got, but his price certainly went up after that deal.