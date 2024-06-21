Here's How Chicago Cubs Could Trade for Astros' Kyle Tucker
Looking ahead to the MLB trade deadline next month, the Chicago Cubs are one of the most intriguing teams to monitor. No one knows whether they will be big buyers or stand pat.
Jed Hoyer has not been one to get aggressive with roster moves. He has made some moves here and there, but he clearly would like to get to a place where the improvements come from playing better or from within the organization.
Since taking over as the Cubs' decision-maker, Hoyer's lack of aggressiveness has frustrated many fans. Now, leading up to the deadline, he faces another massive decision.
Chicago has shown the ability to win baseball games this season. They figured out how to win early in the season despite injuries. However, they have struggled to keep winning lately.
Unfortunately, the Cubs have squandered many opportunities to close out games. If they were able to finish games when having the lead instead of blowing it due to the bullpen, their record would be much different.
Making a push to acquire more talent might be a wise move. They have shown the ability to win already and adding a big piece or two could be enough to make them a potential contender.
If Hoyer and the front office decide to get aggressive, one potential trade candidate could be Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker.
Tucker would not come at a cheap price. However, he would come with another year of team control, which would help Chicago feel good about the trade. Acquiring a half-year rental would likely not be something that Hoyer would prefer.
Another burning question is, what would it take for the Cubs to acquire Tucker from the Astros?
One potential trade scenario was suggested by FanSided. They suggested that a package including outfielder Owen Caissie, second baseman James Triantos, and right-hander Michael Arias could get the job done.
All three of those players have potential for the future. Houston would have to seriously consider that offer.
As for Chicago, giving up three players who aren't proven at the major league level for a talent like Tucker would be wise as well. They have a roster capable of competing and Tucker would help them reach their full potential.
So far during the 2024 season with the Astros, Tucker has played in 60 games. He has had success at the plate, batting .266/.395/.584 to go along with 19 home runs and 40 RBI.
Obviously, this is all hypothetical. Tucker may not be available and the Cubs might not be buyers. But, if Houston is open to dealing and Chicago wants to buy, this would be an excellent move for both parties.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Chicago in the coming weeks. If the Cubs can find a way to start winning in the next month, it would be much more likely that Hoyer would be open to getting aggressive.
Fans will just have to wait and see if Chicago tries to make a big move or two. The team will continue to be urged to pursue win-now moves.