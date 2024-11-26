Chicago Cubs Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Young Starting Pitcher
With the MLB offseason underway, one of the most intriguing teams in baseball is the Chicago Cubs. Depending on what path they choose to take, it will impact everything in a major way.
On one hand, the Cubs could look to get very aggressive as they attempt to work their way back to World Series contention by spending money on some high-profile players.
While fans may want to see the team take that approach, Chicago could also focus on making lower tier moves that improves the roster slightly.
Should the Cubs get aggressive, they could look to make moves in almost any area.
Over the last month or two, a lot of rumors have circled Chicago on the starting pitching market. They have been connected to some of the top names in free agency, but they also have plenty of pieces in their farm system to pull off a big-time trade.
Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports has suggested an extremely aggressive move that the Cubs could consider trying to make by pulling off a trade with their city rivals, the Chicago White Sox.
She suggested Garrett Crochet could be a potential trade target.
"If they want to get creative in the trade market, the Cubs have a top-10 farm system in baseball and could try to win the Crochet sweepstakes."
During the 2024 MLB season with the White Sox, Crochet had an up-and-down performance.
He showed flashes of superstar potential, but at other times he came crashing back down to earth.
When all was said and done, he made 32 starts, going 6-12 to go along with a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 6.3 K/BB ratio, and 146.0 innings pitched.
At 25 years old, it's hard not to get excited about a player like Crochet.
Would the two Chicago teams actually be able to get a deal done for such a talent?
That would be the biggest hurdle to a potential trade. If the Cubs actually wanted to make a move for Crochet, they would get charged a premium.
There is no question that Crochet would make Chicago's rotation much better, but the price tag might not be worth the move.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion and not a report of interest. However, it's something to keep an eye on for the Cubs.
Crochet isn't likely to end up on the north side of Chicago, but it is a route that the Cubs could consider pursuing.