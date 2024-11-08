Chicago Cubs Linked to Future Hall of Fame Free Agent Pitcher
With the MLB offseason underway, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Chicago Cubs will end up doing.
Even though they don't necessarily "need" a starting pitcher, they have been connected to quite a few big names that could be added to bolster their rotation even more.
From Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell to Jack Flaherty, there have been many potential starting pitching targets linked as possible targets for the Cubs.
Now, another name and a future Hall of Famer has been mentioned as a potential piece that Chicago could look to add this offseason.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation took a look at Justin Verlander as a potential free agency option for Chicago. He thinks that the move could make sense for the Cubs.
"Given their previous connection (Verlander wanted to go to the Cubs once upon a time) and the Cubs preference for short term deals, I don’t think you could rule out a Justin Verlander signing out of hand. But he is heading into his age-42 season after an injury-filled 2024 campaign. Then again, the last time he was healthy (2023), he posted a 3.22 ERA over 27 starts. So who knows! Maybe he’s feeling good and is one of those rare guys that can just keep going."
Is Verlander the most likely option for Chicago? Probably not, but he could make sense if the contract length and money is right.
A one-year deal worth around $12 to $15 million would be a very wise addition for the Cubs. However, there is no guarantee that Verlander would accept that contract.
Over the last couple of years, Verlander has struggled to stay healthy. Chicago would be taking a gamble on Verlander hoping he can stay on the field. If it's a one-year deal, signing him would be well worth the risk.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros, Verlander ended up starting 17 games. He racked up a 5-6 record to go along with a 5.48 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 90.1 innings pitched.
Clearly, he's no longer the star pitcher that can power a rotation. With the Cubs, he would be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter alongside Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad.
While Verlander may not be the kind of move that powers Chicago to the World Series, he would add great leadership and if he can stay healthy would absolutely make an impact late in the rotation.
This could be a very intriguing option for the Cubs and it will be interesting to see what they choose to do. Keep an eye on Verlander as a potential sleeper target for Chicago.