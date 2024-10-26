Chicago Cubs Linked to Monumental Trade for Intriguing Closer
The Chicago Cubs are headed into what could be a very busy offseason. It's also going to be a pivotal offseason for the future of their franchise.
Jed Hoyer has been vocal about his desire to get the Cubs back into championship contention next season. That would require some impactful offseason moves.
One of those moves could very well be trying to strengthen the end of the bullpen. After giving up 26 blown saves throughout the 2024 MLB season, Chicago has to figure out how to fix that problem.
With that in mind, the Cubs have been linked to a potential big-time trade for a closer.
MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has suggested one potential option. He thinks that Chicago could reach out to the Houston Astros about a potential trade for closer Josh Hader.
Why would the Astros move on from a solid closing option like Hader? Quite simply, he has a substantial contract and they could free up money to make other necessary moves by trading him.
During the 2024 campaign, Hader made 71 appearances for Houston. He racked up an 8-8 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 4.2 K/BB ratio, 34 saves, and just four blown saves.
Having that kind of production from the closer position would be a massive upgrade for the Cubs and would give them a much better chance to compete next season.
Craig Counsell has a long history with Hader as well. He would likely love to reunite with his former star closer. The two worked together from the 2017 season to the 2022 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bringing in Hader would be an expensive commitment. Hader will be in the second year of a five-year, $95 million contract that he signed with Houston.
While it's an expensive option, he would give the team a long-term closer option and an elite one at that.
Chicago has to get aggressive this offseason. They can't afford to have another wasted season in 2025. Hoyer could also be working for his job this offseason, as frustration is running high for the team.
All of that being said, the Cubs are going to look to be active this offseason. There is no telling what kind of moves they will end up getting done, but a trade for Hader would be a big-time win.