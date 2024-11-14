Chicago Cubs Linked To Power-Hitting Veteran Catcher in MLB Free Agency
As the Chicago Cubs get set to try to improve this offseason, one position they have been consistently predicted to try to upgrade is catcher.
While bringing a superstar behind the plate probably isn't possible given who's available, at the very least Chicago is expected to acquire someone who can platoon with Miguel Amaya.
The youngster played 117 games in his first full season in the big leagues and hit for a .232 batting average with eight home runs, 47 RBI, and an OPS of .644.
It wasn't a bad year for Amaya by any means, but upgrading the position is certainly in the cards.
One of the top available options at the position was former Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, but he signed an early deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Looking at who's left, one name who could make a lot of sense is San Diego Padres veteran Kyle Higashioka.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided says Higashioka should be the top priority for the Cubs as they continue to search the market.
"Higashioka began the year as San Diego's backup behind Luis Campusano but played his way into the starting role, putting together his best offensive season to date," Rotman wrote. "The 34-year-old slashed .220/.263/.476 with 45 RBI in 84 games played. He doesn't hit for a very high average, doesn't walk much and doesn't have much speed, but he displayed some impressive power by hitting a career-high 17 home runs in just 263 regular season at-bats."
He has never appeared in 100 games in a season, but Chicago doesn't need him to do that if he were platooning with Amaya. Proving he is able to provide pop into a lineup in limited action, Higashioka could prove to be a perfect option.
He would also come considerably cheaper than the $6 million AAV d'Arnaud signed for, valued by Spotrac at a one year deal worth less than $2 million.
If Higashioka can replicate the career season he had in 2024 with the Padres, that number would be more than reasonable for his services.
Chicago bringing in a new catcher seems more like a when than an if, so keep an eye on Higashioka as free agency continues to heat up.