Chicago Cubs Linked To Star Free Agent Starting Pitcher for 2025
The Chicago Cubs have had a rough all-around 2024 MLB season. While they are not eliminated from playoff contention just yet, it would take a miracle for them to get there.
Despite the 2024 season likely ending with missing the playoffs, there is hope for the future. Jed Hoyer has brought in a lot of talent and the team on paper should be a contender. With a strong offseason, the sky is the limit for 2025.
Hoyer and the Cubs have not been massive spenders in free agency. They made a couple of sizable moves last offseason with the deals to bring in Shota Imanaga and bring back Cody Bellinger.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, Chicago is being urged to get aggressive.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic has suggested that the Cubs should be aggressive in the starting pitching market. One name that he brought up as a potential target is current Baltimore Orioles' starter Corbin Burnes.
Burnes would be a massive addition to the Chicago rotation. He also has a history with manager Craig Counsell that could help the Cubs' front office sell him on joining the team.
So far this season with the Orioles, Burnes has started in 22 games. He has compiled an 11-4 record to go along with a 2.47 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 3.9 K/BB ratio, and 138.2 innings pitched.
Those are the kind of numbers that would take Chicago's rotation from good to great.
Can you imagine a rotation consisting of Justin Steele, Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Burnes? They would also have a young pitcher like Ben Brown or Jordan Wicks to round out the rotation.
While pursuing a star pitcher would make a lot of sense for the Cubs, they also need more offense. All season long, they have struggled with consistency.
That led to the front office acquiring All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, they could use more offense if that opportunity presents itself.
A move for a player like Pete Alonso in free agency or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. via a trade would make them a much more dangerous contender.
All of that being said, pursuing the 29-year-old Burnes in free agency would be a dream scenario for Chicago. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball and should certainly be on the Cubs' wishlist.