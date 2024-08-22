Chicago Cubs Linked to Two-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher
While the Chicago Cubs are still technically alive in the race for a National League Wild card spot, it is very unlikely that they will end up getting in. Never say never, but the Cubs are likely going to head into the offseason looking to make some moves to get back into the playoffs in 2025.
Jed Hoyer did not hide the fact that he wants to get the team back into contention next year. If he truly wants to do that, he will need to get aggressive to fill some needs.
A short list of the needs show that Chicago could use a catcher upgrade, although they may already have that in their system in the form of Moises Ballesteros. They also need a closer, that has been very clear. Certainly, the Cubs could also use more bullpen help.
Even though the offseason is still quite a ways away, Chicago is already being linked to a couple of elite starting pitchers. However, adding to the rotation is arguably the position with the least need of help.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Cubs have Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad as four of their starters.
Corbin Burnes is one name that has come up as a potential free agency target. Now, there is another starter that has been linked to Chicago.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com took a look at the top 10 free agents for the upcoming offseason. When it came to Atlanta Braves impending free agent Max Fried, he listed the Cubs as one of the top potential fits for him.
Here is what he had to say about Fried's upcoming free agency:
"Fried is one of the few homegrown Braves who hasn’t signed a long-term extension, putting him on track to test the free-agent market following his second All-Star campaign in three years. The left-hander’s 3.62 ERA through 21 starts is actually his highest since 2019, but Fried – a three-time Gold Glove winner – will be one of the top starting pitchers available this winter."
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Fried has started in 22 games. He has gone 7-7 to go along with a 3.57 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 128.2 innings pitched.
Bringing in another starter would fill out the rotation. However, Chicago should focus its money on bigger positions of need.
It's interesting to think about the Cubs and Fried being a potential fit. He could be a nice addition if the team truly believes another starter is the move to make to compete.
All of that being said, spending big on a starter doesn't seem like the most likely scenario for Chicago, but it's something to keep an eye on.